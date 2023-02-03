News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

After pope's call for peace, violence hits east DR Congo

Conflict continued during the pope's visit, while attacks by armed groups also claimed the lives of civilians in the east

After pope's call for peace, violence hits east DR Congo

Pope Francis (center) attends a meeting with bishops at the National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO) in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo on Feb. 3. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Goma

By AFP, Goma

Published: February 03, 2023 12:43 PM GMT

Updated: February 03, 2023 12:47 PM GMT

Pope Francis made repeated appeals for peace during his landmark trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo this week, but there was no let-up in fighting in the east.

Putting an end to violence was a dominant theme of the pontiff's visit to Africa's largest Catholic country, where he arrived on Tuesday and was to depart for South Sudan on Friday.

Dozens of armed groups have plagued eastern DRC for decades, many of which are a legacy of regional wars that flared in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Since late 2021, the M23 rebel group has also captured swathes of territory in the turbulent region and forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes.

In a huge open-air mass in the capital Kinshasa, which organisers said drew a million people, Francis urged the faithful not to "give in to divisions".

The 86-year-old later met victims of the conflict, who recounted horrors of mutilation and rape. He condemned the "inhumane violence" and called for mercy from God.

"May he convert the hearts of those who carry out brutal atrocities, which bring shame upon all humanity," Francis said.

The message was well received by worshippers, many of whom said they had hoped the pope's visit would spur peace.

Theoneste Bahati Gakuru, 34, a human rights activist in the eastern city of Goma, said he thought the papal trip had drawn much-needed attention to the violence.

He added that the international community should now "take action to stop this disastrous situation".

Kathungu Matumaini, a nurse in the eastern city of Beni, said: "We are innocent, we know nothing about politics". She asked that her "tears and prayers be heard".

Combat between the M23 and state forces continued during the pope's visit, while attacks by other armed groups also claimed the lives of civilians in the east.

'Your tears are my tears' 

On Wednesday in Kinshasa, Pope Francis told conflict victims "your tears are my tears".

The same day, armed men, suspected to be members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), killed seven people in a village in eastern Ituri province's Irumu territory.

The ADF, which the Islamic State group claims as its central African affiliate, is one of the deadliest armed groups operating in Congo's east.

It has been accused of slaughtering thousands of Congolese civilians and carrying out bomb attacks in Uganda.

Jean-Marie Ndjaza, a spokesman for the Lendu community in Ituri, said the pope's message of rejecting tribalism and violence must be heeded.

"We need to avoid creating more victims," he said.

Other residents of the east also took succour from the pontiff's words.

Paulin Mulume, 30, said Francis had breathed hope into the heart of victims.

"The pontiff will be their ambassador," said the activist in the South Kivu city of Bukavu.

Violence in the area, however, remains routine. This week, the headless body of a five-year-old boy was discovered in the province -- the suspected victim of a ritual killing.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

India’s minorities get the raw deal in budget allocations India’s minorities get the raw deal in budget allocations
US panel nominates Cardinal Zen, Jimmy Lai for Nobel US panel nominates Cardinal Zen, Jimmy Lai for Nobel
After pope's call for peace, violence hits east DR Congo After pope's call for peace, violence hits east DR Congo
Pope takes peace mission to South Sudan Pope takes peace mission to South Sudan
Indian Church's liturgical dispute reaches court Indian Church's liturgical dispute reaches court
Vietnam Catholics hail initiative to save marriages Vietnam Catholics hail initiative to save marriages
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Nanchong

Diocese of Nanchong

Nanchong diocese in Sichuan province, southwestern China, covers 34 cities and counties. Nanchong city is located 180

Read more
Diocese of Mannar

Diocese of Mannar

The diocese stretches over a land area of 3,952.1 square kilometers. "Mannar" means "deer river" or "silt river."

Read more
Diocese of Fengxiang

Diocese of Fengxiang

In a land area of 16,540 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the area of Baoji city and six counties in

Read more
Archdiocese of Tiruvalla

Archdiocese of Tiruvalla

Tiruvalla archdiocese belongs to the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church with the eparchies of Bathery and Muvattupuzha as

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.