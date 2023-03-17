News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Social Justice

May 08, 2023

Young Thai protesters hope for 'game changer' election

Three years ago, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul was on the front lines of Thailand's democracy movement as thousands of young protesters clashed with police firing teargas and rubber bullets on the streets of Bangkok. The movement shook the kingdom with its calls for reform and unprecedented demands to curb the power of King Maha Vajiralongkorn but petered out as the Covid spread and Panusaya and other leaders were arrested. Many of the young protesters are about to vote for the first time in Thailand's May 14 election. They have not given up their calls for change, even if they know they must be patient in a kingdom where conservative elites have long thwarted reform. We look at their enthusiasm.

 

 

 

Support UCA News
Support UCA News
Bangladesh textile building tragedy survivors languish while awaiting justice

Bangladesh textile building tragedy survivors languish while awaiting justice

Updated: May 01, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: April 28, 2023
An Arab backed truce upsets rebel held Idlib residents in Syria

An Arab backed truce upsets rebel held Idlib residents in Syria

Updated: April 24, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: April 21, 2023
Online abuse deepens grief of families struck by Itaewon disaster

Online abuse deepens grief of families struck by Itaewon disaster

Updated: April 17, 2023
Procession of Mount of Olives to Jerusalem's Old City

Procession of Mount of Olives to Jerusalem's Old City

Updated: April 10, 2023
Good Friday Gospel Reflection with Father William Grimm

Good Friday Gospel Reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: April 07, 2023
Holy Thursday Gospel Reflection with Father William Grimm

Holy Thursday Gospel Reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: April 06, 2023
Sustainable rice farming helps Vietnam reduce global warming

Sustainable rice farming helps Vietnam reduce global warming

Updated: April 03, 2023
Pope of our times: 10 years of Francis' pontificate

Pope of our times: 10 years of Francis’ pontificate

Updated: March 27, 2023
The Siege of Chernihiv: The Redemptorists who stayed behind

The Siege of Chernihiv: The Redemptorists who stayed behind

Updated: March 24, 2023
Wait for 286 more years to close the global gender gaps

Wait for 286 more years to close the global gender gaps

Updated: March 17, 2023
