Social Justice

May 08, 2023

Young Thai protesters hope for 'game changer' election

Three years ago, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul was on the front lines of Thailand's democracy movement as thousands of young protesters clashed with police firing teargas and rubber bullets on the streets of Bangkok. The movement shook the kingdom with its calls for reform and unprecedented demands to curb the power of King Maha Vajiralongkorn but petered out as the Covid spread and Panusaya and other leaders were arrested. Many of the young protesters are about to vote for the first time in Thailand's May 14 election. They have not given up their calls for change, even if they know they must be patient in a kingdom where conservative elites have long thwarted reform. We look at their enthusiasm.