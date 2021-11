November 22, 2021

What’s behind India’s U-turn on farming laws?

For more than a year now, farmers across India have been holding mass protests, strikes and sit-ins. Their actions have been against a set of farm laws that they claim hurt their livelihoods. PM Narendra Modi made a sudden announcement that his administration will withdraw the controversial laws. But why now? And what are the political and economic implications? Al Jazeera reports in this YouTube video.