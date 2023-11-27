Social Justice

News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
February 02, 2024

War torn zone is the new ground for job aspiring Indian youths

Indians queuing in long lines for jobs in Israel as the war with Hamas grinds on say the risks to their safety are preferable to hunger at home. Recruiters are aiming to fill a labor shortage in Israel exacerbated by nearly four months of fighting against Palestinian militants in Gaza. For the hundreds of queuing Indians, almost all men, the chance of a skilled construction job in Israel — and wages of up to 18 times higher — outweighs their fears. We look at the reactions of these men and what prompts them to take such a drastic step.

Kashmir’s Gulmarg prays for snow to end tourism crisis

Kashmir’s Gulmarg prays for snow to end tourism crisis

Updated: January 26, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: January 22, 2024
Jordan Catholics pray for peace in the Middle East

Jordan Catholics pray for peace in the Middle East

Updated: January 20, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: January 12, 2024
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm - Mary Mother of God

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm - Mary Mother of God

Updated: January 02, 2024
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm - Christmas Day

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm - Christmas Day

Updated: December 25, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: December 25, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: December 22, 2023
Vietnam’s workers use TikTok to compensate their low income

Vietnam’s workers use TikTok to compensate their low income

Updated: December 16, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: December 08, 2023
Vietnam’s sand mining endangers homes and livelihoods

Vietnam’s sand mining endangers homes and livelihoods

Updated: December 04, 2023
Maldives’ tug of war between land development and environmental conservation

Maldives’ tug of war between land development and environmental conservation

Updated: November 27, 2023
