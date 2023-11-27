Social Justice

February 02, 2024

War torn zone is the new ground for job aspiring Indian youths

Indians queuing in long lines for jobs in Israel as the war with Hamas grinds on say the risks to their safety are preferable to hunger at home. Recruiters are aiming to fill a labor shortage in Israel exacerbated by nearly four months of fighting against Palestinian militants in Gaza. For the hundreds of queuing Indians, almost all men, the chance of a skilled construction job in Israel — and wages of up to 18 times higher — outweighs their fears. We look at the reactions of these men and what prompts them to take such a drastic step.