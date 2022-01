January 26, 2022

Villagers lament changing Mekong River

Villagers in Laos and Thailand say the mighty Mekong River is as low in January as it should be in April or May toward the end of the dry season and fish are dying as a result. The Mekong River Commission says that over the past three years flows on the Mekong mainstream have dropped to their lowest levels in six decades, which it also attributes to reduced rainfall. Radio Free Asia reports in this YouTube video.