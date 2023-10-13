Church & Society

December 16, 2023

Vietnam’s workers use TikTok to compensate their low income

Communist Vietnam's supply of cheap labour has attracted some of the world's top companies, but climbing salary expectations have enticed many young people to leap into the exploding business of social commerce -- whether to boost their incomes or to extricate themselves from dead-end jobs. Many of Vietnam’s workers and farmers are ditching their low-paid jobs and turning to TikTok livestreaming to earn a living. Here is a glimpse into the lives of some of these individuals who have taken up TikTok as a new platform to build followers and some revenue.