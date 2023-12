December 04, 2023

Vietnam’s sand mining endangers homes and livelihoods

Shoreline erosion in Vietnam's Mekong Delta, caused by sand mining and hydropower dams threatens hundreds of thousands of people. The "rice bowl" delta region, where the Mekong empties into the South China Sea, is predicted to run out of sand in just over a decade, but losses to the riverbed are already devastating lives and harming the local economy. We look at the plight of Vietnam’s sand mining victims battling for their homes and lives.