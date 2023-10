October 30, 2023

Vietnam environmental activists dismayed after government crackdown

Environmental activists are worried they could be the next to be swept up in Vietnam's crackdown. One by one everyone is closing their organizations and keeping low profiles. But hardly anyone is out of the bounds for the country's communist government that tolerates no opposition to its one-party rule and regularly jails critics. We look at the plight of the activists and the reactions of their kin who term the government action as unjust and repressive.