January 09, 2023

Vatican’s two 'men in white' is history

Pope Benedict, born Joseph Ratzinger, died aged 95, bringing an end to an unprecedented situation of having two popes living in the Vatican. Pope Francis led a requiem Mass in the vast St. Peter's Square after which his body was laid in the papal tombs beneath St. Peter's Basilica. World leaders, European royals and around 4,000 priests attended the funeral.