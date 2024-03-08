April 19, 2024

Unemployment, rights are key concerns among India’s young voters

Around 130 million young adults aged 18 to 22 will be newly eligible to vote in India's national elections when polls open — more people than the entire population of Mexico. The country has the fastest-growing major economy, but there are still not enough white-collar jobs for its educated youth. In an often communally charged election campaign topics such as farmers’ rights, transgender rights, employment skill development are all concerns among the young voters in India. We take a look at their reactions to the current socio-economic conditions in the nation and their expectations from the government — the current one and the next.