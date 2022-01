January 12, 2022

UN launches $5bn appeal for Afghanistan

The United Nations says it needs more than $5 billion to help people inside Afghanistan and refugees outside the country. It says the funds will shore up essential services and none of it will go to the Taliban. Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August, foreign aid has stopped and the country's overseas assets were frozen, sending the fragile economy into freefall. Afghanistan also suffered its worst drought in decades in 2021. DW News reports in this YouTube video.