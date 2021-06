June 21, 2021

Tributes to Christian nurses at Pakistan seminar

More than 250 Christian paramedical staff, nurses and doctors gathered for a seminar at St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School in Lahore on June 19. Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore paid tribute to them for serving during the coronavirus pandemic and sought their recommendations to organize Christian paramedics. Several participants referred to recent incidents of blasphemy allegations against Christian nurses as well as their conversion to Islam.