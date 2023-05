May 18, 2023

The wait for a male heir burdens India’s mothers

Married off by her parents at 14, Jaimala Devi kept having children because her husband insisted she could only stop once she had given birth to two sons. Devi's story illustrates the lives of millions of women in India's poorest state of Bihar, which has the highest female fertiltiy rates among all the states and remains the fastest-growing population in the world's most populous country. We look at the stories of these women and their plight.