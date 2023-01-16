Voiceless of Asia

March 24, 2023

The Siege of Chernihiv: The Redemptorists who stayed behind

The Siege of Chernihiv in Ukraine has witnessed the mobilization of the Redemptorists and their efforts to help the community.

From opening a church to shelter those who could not escape to organizing supplies for shut-ins; to supporting hospital staff and those in palliative care, the Redemptorist charism of supporting the abandoned comes to life in this short documentary.

The choice to remain and provide support is a dangerous one, for since the recording of this video two Redemptorist priests have been arrested and detained by Russian forces.

Fr Taras Kchik CSsR, a Redemptorist priest based in Ukraine, brings the viewer into the reality of the siege with dramatic, never before seen footage of Russia’s invasion. From Feb. 24 to April 4 2022, unguided bombs indiscriminately hit the city causing civilian casualties and the mass destruction of infrastructure.

Video Coutesy: Common Home