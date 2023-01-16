News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Home / Multimedia

Voiceless of Asia

March 24, 2023

The Siege of Chernihiv: The Redemptorists who stayed behind

The Siege of Chernihiv in Ukraine has witnessed the mobilization of the Redemptorists and their efforts to help the community.

From opening a church to shelter those who could not escape to organizing supplies for shut-ins; to supporting hospital staff and those in palliative care, the Redemptorist charism of supporting the abandoned comes to life in this short documentary.

The choice to remain and provide support is a dangerous one, for since the recording of this video two Redemptorist priests have been arrested and detained by Russian forces.

Fr Taras Kchik CSsR, a Redemptorist priest based in Ukraine, brings the viewer into the reality of the siege with dramatic, never before seen footage of Russia’s invasion. From Feb. 24 to April 4 2022, unguided bombs indiscriminately hit the city causing civilian casualties and the mass destruction of infrastructure.

Video Coutesy: Common Home

Support UCA News
Support UCA News
Wait for 286 more years to close the global gender gaps

Wait for 286 more years to close the global gender gaps

Updated: March 17, 2023
Trapped for life twice over, Afghan women languish in marital hell

Trapped for life twice over, Afghan women languish in marital hell

Updated: March 13, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: March 03, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: February 24, 2023
Cambodian lives upended by Angkor Wat protection plan

Cambodian lives upended by Angkor Wat protection plan

Updated: February 20, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: February 17, 2023
All the latest news from Rome
Is Hong Kong’s national security trial a farce?

Is Hong Kong’s national security trial a farce?

Updated: February 13, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: February 10, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: February 03, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: January 27, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: January 20, 2023
Philippine famed Black Nazarene feast resumes after pandemic

Philippine famed Black Nazarene feast resumes after pandemic

Updated: January 16, 2023
UCA Newsletter
Trending Topics
0
Latest News
Japan-Korea alliance aims to ward off Chinese dragon
Mar 24, 2023
Fewer young Korean Catholics attend Sunday Mass
Mar 24, 2023
Filipino student invites Catholics' wrath with 'sacrilegious act'
Mar 24, 2023
Chinese bishop wants Catholics to abandon 'undergound' Church
Mar 24, 2023
Myanmar’s displaced people forced to leave camps
Mar 24, 2023
3 dead, 6 hurt as Myanmar military bombs village
Mar 24, 2023
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Unprecedented investigation into rabbi sex abuse in France

Unprecedented investigation into rabbi sex abuse in France

A new approach to John Paul II’s “Theology of the Body”

A new approach to John Paul II’s “Theology of the Body”

Archbishop urges Bolivians to look beyond teachers' protests

Archbishop urges Bolivians to look beyond teachers' protests

Reassessing John Paul II's bold but idealized vision of sexuality

Reassessing John Paul II's bold but idealized vision of sexuality

Conceiving of the cosmos as communication of the creator’s love

Conceiving of the cosmos as communication of the creator’s love

La Croix International - The world's premier independent Catholic daily
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.