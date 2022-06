June 13, 2022

The pink drink that unites Hindus and Muslims

Rooh Afza, the most popular drink during the summer in both India and Pakistan, is regaining its glory as the mercury rises. In 1907, traditional healing practitioner Hakim Abdul Majid made a drink that can arrest heatstroke, dehydration and diarrhea. He founded Hamdard Laboratories in India. Now the drink is made in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. As minorities in these countries are increasingly under attack, will this lipstick-colored drink unite them again?