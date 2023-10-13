News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Home / Multimedia

December 11, 2023

Thailand: Chinese millennials’ dream destination

Remember how China implemented some of the world's toughest Covid restrictions during the pandemic, putting hundreds of millions of people under prolonged lockdowns? In the aftermath, younger citizens — exhausted by grueling and unrewarding jobs — are taking flight to escape abroad. With a relatively easy process for one-year study visas, a slower pace of living and cheap living costs, Thailand's second-largest city Chiang Mai has become a popular destination. We look at the lives and reactions of the students in Thailand.

Support UCA News
Support UCA News
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: December 08, 2023
Vietnam’s sand mining endangers homes and livelihoods

Vietnam’s sand mining endangers homes and livelihoods

Updated: December 04, 2023
Maldives’ tug of war between land development and environmental conservation

Maldives’ tug of war between land development and environmental conservation

Updated: November 27, 2023
Activist Rabbi shields West Bank’s Palestinian farmers from Israeli violence

Activist Rabbi shields West Bank’s Palestinian farmers from Israeli violence

Updated: November 18, 2023
Afghans stranded at Pakistan border stare at blank future

Afghans stranded at Pakistan border stare at blank future

Updated: November 03, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: November 03, 2023
Vietnam environmental activists dismayed after government crackdown

Vietnam environmental activists dismayed after government crackdown

Updated: October 30, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: October 27, 2023
Holy Land Tourism: Stranded Pilgrims and a Bleak Future

Holy Land Tourism: Stranded Pilgrims and a Bleak Future

Updated: October 23, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: October 20, 2023
Mongolia's circus performers fight to revive their craft

Mongolia's circus performers fight to revive their craft

Updated: October 16, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: October 13, 2023
donateads_new
Trending Topics
Pope Francis
catholic
church
us
Indian
catholics
hong kong
war
Latest News
Vatican ultimatum fails to end India’s liturgy dispute
December 11, 2023
Dragons in Advent
December 11, 2023
‘It’s a good thing there’s birds’: ‘The Swimmers’ by Julie Otsuka
December 11, 2023
Tibetans dismayed over police surveillance during festival
December 11, 2023
Filipino Catholics join global call for climate justice
December 11, 2023
Probe sought against Filipino pastor accused of trafficking, rape
December 11, 2023
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.