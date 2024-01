January 15, 2024

Taiwan’s Kinmen Island gears up for a heavily contested vote

Taiwan's Kinmen island is a stark reminder of the conflict with Chinese communist forces. Kinmen residents last week prepared to vote in a crucial presidential election on Saturday that was being watched closely from Beijing to Washington, and whose winner will set democratic Taiwan's course over the next four years. We look at the mixed reactions from Kinmen residents who wish for peace more than anything else.