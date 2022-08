August 22, 2022

Taiwan's islanders unfazed by China’s exhibition of might

Taiwan is under threat from China and it is exhibiting its power to the islanders by staging an unprecedented war games around the self-ruled democracy it claims as its own in a hailstorm of rage after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan's capital. But life is very much carrying on as normal for the islanders and they are unfazed by the threat.