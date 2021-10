October 04, 2021

Taiwan slams China for military flyovers

Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang has condemned China for violating the self-governing island’s airspace on two consecutive days, saying they jeopardize regional peace. The flyovers are seen as a show of force during the week-long commemoration of China’s National Day. The defense ministry in Taipei said 77 Chinese military planes entered Taiwan's defense zone. DW News reports in this YouTube video.