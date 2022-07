July 11, 2022

Taiwan exhibition with hopping vampires draws ire of religious groups

An exhibition in Taiwan with hopping vampires from China and disembodied flying heads and organs from Thailand is attracting such big crowds that ticket sales had to be temporarily suspended twice on July 7 opening day to avoid overcrowding in the Tainan Art Museum on the island's south-western coast. The gory display features traditional artifacts, artworks and pop culture about the afterlife in different Asian cultures, with much of the exhibits borrowed from a French museum.