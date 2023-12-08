News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
February 09, 2024

Syria’s earthquake orphans recall a year of loss and recovery

The Feb 6, 2023 quake, which ravaged Turkey and Syria and killed nearly 60,000 people left a huge number of orphaned children toughing it out in the war-ravaged country. Some of them are breastfed by relatives and some are under the shelter of strangers. With the Palestine-Israel war in the limelight, survivors of such disasters hardly get any help from international donors and whatever help arrives may not be enough for them. We look at their plight and the immense courage displayed by them to push ahead with their lives despite the difficulties — mental and physical.

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: February 09, 2024
War torn zone is the new ground for job aspiring Indian youths

War torn zone is the new ground for job aspiring Indian youths

Updated: February 02, 2024
Kashmir’s Gulmarg prays for snow to end tourism crisis

Kashmir’s Gulmarg prays for snow to end tourism crisis

Updated: January 26, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: January 22, 2024
Jordan Catholics pray for peace in the Middle East

Jordan Catholics pray for peace in the Middle East

Updated: January 20, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: January 12, 2024
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm - Mary Mother of God

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm - Mary Mother of God

Updated: January 02, 2024
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm - Christmas Day

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm - Christmas Day

Updated: December 25, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: December 25, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: December 22, 2023
Vietnam’s workers use TikTok to compensate their low income

Vietnam’s workers use TikTok to compensate their low income

Updated: December 16, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: December 08, 2023
Latest News
Archbishop Zalewski hints at full diplomatic ties with Vietnam
February 9, 2024
Marriage agencies no longer a lucrative business in Japan
February 9, 2024
Court fines Malaysian employer for death of Indonesian maid
February 9, 2024
Myanmar junta airstrike on school kills four children
February 9, 2024
Philippine Church tells ex-prez Duterte not to sow discord
February 9, 2024
Church-run schools in India told to remove Christian symbols
February 9, 2024
 
