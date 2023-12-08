February 09, 2024

Syria’s earthquake orphans recall a year of loss and recovery

The Feb 6, 2023 quake, which ravaged Turkey and Syria and killed nearly 60,000 people left a huge number of orphaned children toughing it out in the war-ravaged country. Some of them are breastfed by relatives and some are under the shelter of strangers. With the Palestine-Israel war in the limelight, survivors of such disasters hardly get any help from international donors and whatever help arrives may not be enough for them. We look at their plight and the immense courage displayed by them to push ahead with their lives despite the difficulties — mental and physical.