Voiceless of Asia

August 14, 2023

Syrian informal camps are living hell

Thousands of people displaced by 12 years of war are stuck in squalid, unofficial camps in Syria's Kurdish-held northeast, languishing in extreme poverty and largely cut off from international assistance. Syria's war has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions since it broke out in 2011 with the regime's repression of peaceful protests. It spiraled into a deadly conflict that pulled in foreign powers and global jihadists. The result was the Syrians losing their homes and livelihood, and entire families being forced to work for survival. We look at the plight of the Syrians trying to build up their life brick by brick.

 

 

 

 

Updated: August 11, 2023
Updated: August 07, 2023
Updated: August 04, 2023
Updated: July 31, 2023
Updated: July 28, 2023
Updated: July 24, 2023
Updated: July 21, 2023
Updated: July 17, 2023
Updated: July 14, 2023
Updated: July 10, 2023
Updated: July 07, 2023
Updated: June 26, 2023
