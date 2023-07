July 24, 2023

Surviving Hell: India’s burning coal fields

Deadly fires have raged for a century in mines in India's Jharkhand state, where more than 100,000 people are risking their lives shovelling coal to supply insatiable demands. Underground fires created sinkholes that swallowed people and homes. Coal pickers and activists report hundreds of people have died over the decades. We look into the dire circumstances that are dwarfed by the resilience and survival instincts of the people in the region.