Social Justice

In 2014, the Pakistan Air Force finally joined the family of Catholic air force veteran Cecil Chaudhry and Catholic leaders to unveil a plaque dedicating a street corner to the memory of the beloved war hero. Chaudhry was a winner of top bravery medals for his services during wars with India in 1965 and 1971. Lahore authorities decided to rename a section of Lawrence Road next to Sacred Heart Cathedral and two Catholic schools after the war hero's death in 2012. However, his family had to file a court petition for the implementation of the government directive.