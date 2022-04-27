Social Justice

May 25, 2022

Road dedicated to Catholic war hero in Pakistan

In 2014, the Pakistan Air Force finally joined the family of Catholic air force veteran Cecil Chaudhry and Catholic leaders to unveil a plaque dedicating a street corner to the memory of the beloved war hero. Chaudhry was a winner of top bravery medals for his services during wars with India in 1965 and 1971. Lahore authorities decided to rename a section of Lawrence Road next to Sacred Heart Cathedral and two Catholic schools after the war hero's death in 2012. However, his family had to file a court petition for the implementation of the government directive.