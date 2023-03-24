Voiceless of Asia

May 10, 2023

Rights group decries Singapore’s hanging of prisoner for cannabis smuggling

The family of a Singaporean man hanged on April 26 over a kilogram of cannabis had requested the authorities for clemency and had urged a retrial. Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, was sentenced to death in 2018 for conspiring to smuggle the drugs and the Court of Appeal had upheld his sentence. In many parts of the world — including in neighbouring Thailand — cannabis has been decriminalized and rights groups have been mounting pressure on Singapore to abolish capital punishment. We look at the reactions from rights groups and the pleas of the family members who had requested to put a hold on the punishment. Will Singapore heed?