May 10, 2024

Rescuers mount daring mission to rescue pets from Mount Ruang

A team of volunteers traveled to the erupting Mount Ruang in Indonesia's northernmost region on rescue missions to save abandoned pets from the foot of the volcano in an area that remains on the highest alert level. Ruang has erupted more than half a dozen times since April 16, stirring a spectacular mix of ash, lava, and lightning that forced the island's residents to be permanently relocated and thousands more evacuated. We look at the efforts of the rescuers and volunteers to save the lives of the voiceless pets.