May 10, 2024

Rescuers mount daring mission to rescue pets from Mount Ruang

A team of volunteers traveled to the erupting Mount Ruang in Indonesia's northernmost region on rescue missions to save abandoned pets from the foot of the volcano in an area that remains on the highest alert level. Ruang has erupted more than half a dozen times since April 16, stirring a spectacular mix of ash, lava, and lightning that forced the island's residents to be permanently relocated and thousands more evacuated. We look at the efforts of the rescuers and volunteers to save the lives of the voiceless pets.

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: May 10, 2024
Filipino farmers fight heatwave to save crops, livelihood

Updated: May 03, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: May 03, 2024
Families of Sri Lanka’s 2019 Easter bombing victims wait for truth, justice

Updated: April 26, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: April 26, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: April 19, 2024
Iraqi Chaldean Catholics resume worship at church desecrated by ISIS

Updated: April 12, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: April 12, 2024
Bangladesh’s first third gender mosque welcomes outcast community to pray

Updated: April 05, 2024
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: March 29, 2024
Eastern India’s once victimised Christians fear new hostilities from right wing Hindutva factions

Updated: March 29, 2024
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: March 27, 2024
Latest News
Let's defy the ban on 'Glory to Hong Kong'
May 10, 2024
Macau told to tackle under-enrolment in schools
May 10, 2024
Indian court grants relief for Protestant pastor, wife
May 10, 2024
India’s Hindu nationalists seek law to control population
May 10, 2024
India’s Manipur marks one year of ethnic violence with shutdown
May 10, 2024
Gunmen in restive Pakistan province kill 7 barbers
May 10, 2024
 
