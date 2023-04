April 10, 2023

Procession of Mount of Olives to Jerusalem's Old City

Last Wednesday, Israeli police forcibly entered Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque and clashed with worshippers, drawing condemnation from Arab countries and a furious reaction in the occupied West Bank and cross border strikes in Gaza. With Easter, Passover, and Ramadan coinciding this year, it was widely believed that the area may witness violence and tensions. But it did not happen as thousands of Christian worshippers and members of the clergy took part in the traditional Catholic processions.