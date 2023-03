March 27, 2023

Pope of our times: 10 years of Francis’ pontificate

March 13, 2013, ushered in a new dawn for the Catholic Church with Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio at its helm as Pope Francis. It has been 10 years since his elevation as the Vicar of Christ. However, the decade has been strife with reforms, controversies, and unresolved matters which are still hot topics for debate among every individuals — Catholic and non-Catholic alike.