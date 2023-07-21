September 02, 2023

Pope in Mongolia: A small community’s preparations and aspirations

Pope Francis became the first pope to visit Mongolia when he landed at Chinggis Khaan International Airport in the national capital Ulaanbaatar on Friday. The pope is on a four-day official visit to the Buddhist-majority nation of about 3.4 million with some 1,500 Catholics. The visit focuses on encounters with leaders of government and civil society and meetings with local Catholics. The pope is scheduled to attend ecumenical and interreligious gathering, offer a public Mass and inaugurate a charity center. A former communist state, Mongolia is landlocked between Russia and China. The country maintains close cultural, political, and military ties with Russia, and China is its largest economic partner. About 52 percent Mongolians follow Buddhism, 3 percent are Muslims, 2.5 percent Shamanists and 1.3 percent Christians. About 40 percent of people have no religious affiliations. But the pope's visit has transcended religious and national barriers, resonating deeply with people from all walks of life, and fostering interfaith connections that bridge diverse belief systems.