Church & Society

September 05, 2023

Pope Francis advocates religious harmony and dialogue in Mongolia

Pope Francis praised "mutual enrichment" as he attended an interfaith meeting with leaders from various religions during his final full day in Mongolia, a visit that has seen him seek to build bridges with China. Pope Francis also sent a "warm greeting to the noble Chinese people" during his visit to Mongolia, where he sought to boost the Vatican's ties with Beijing. "To Chinese Catholics, I ask you to be good Christians and good citizens," the Pope said. We take a look at Pope Francis’ efforts to build religious harmony in Mongolia and mend broken ties with China.