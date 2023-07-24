Church & Society

News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
September 05, 2023

Pope Francis advocates religious harmony and dialogue in Mongolia

Pope Francis praised "mutual enrichment" as he attended an interfaith meeting with leaders from various religions during his final full day in Mongolia, a visit that has seen him seek to build bridges with China. Pope Francis also sent a "warm greeting to the noble Chinese people" during his visit to Mongolia, where he sought to boost the Vatican's ties with Beijing. "To Chinese Catholics, I ask you to be good Christians and good citizens," the Pope said. We take a look at Pope Francis’ efforts to build religious harmony in Mongolia and mend broken ties with China.

 

 

Latest News
Religion, culture can be misused to oppress, pope says
September 5, 2023
Kurdish-led forces push to quell unrest in east Syria
September 5, 2023
Japanese man admits starting deadly studio fire
September 5, 2023
Asian theology helps bolster interreligious dialogue
September 5, 2023
Rape surge on Indonesian island sparks anger
September 4, 2023
Protestant pastor shot at in Pakistan’s Jaranwala
September 4, 2023
 
