Church & Society

Pope Francis praised "mutual enrichment" as he attended an interfaith meeting with leaders from various religions during his final full day in Mongolia, a visit that has seen him seek to build bridges with China. Pope Francis also sent a "warm greeting to the noble Chinese people" during his visit to Mongolia, where he sought to boost the Vatican's ties with Beijing. "To Chinese Catholics, I ask you to be good Christians and good citizens," the Pope said. We take a look at Pope Francis’ efforts to build religious harmony in Mongolia and mend broken ties with China.