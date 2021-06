June 24, 2021

Pollution fears for India's holy river

During the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of bodies have been buried in shallow graves along the banks of the River Ganges near Prayagraj (also known as Allahabad) in northern India. With the monsoon season about to hit, it is feared that many of these bodies will end up in the river, polluting it even further. BBC News reports in this YouTube video.