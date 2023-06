June 19, 2023

Plastic Scavenging: Last resort of war-torn Syrians

At a rubbish dump in northwest Syria, men, and boys rummage for plastic to be sold to recyclers and transformed into floor rugs and other items in an impoverished rebel enclave. In rebel-held Syria, recycling is rarely an environmental impulse but rather a grim lifeline for needy residents looking for work or items they otherwise could not afford. We look at the lives of Syrians who risk their health while scavenging for plastic to make ends meet.