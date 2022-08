August 08, 2022

Philippines refuses to cooperate in ICC trial over drug war

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr says he has no plan to rejoin the International Criminal Court where a tribunal's prosecutor is seeking to resume a probe into the ex-president's deadly drug war. Rodrigo Duterte, who left office on June 30, pulled the Philippines out of the ICC in 2019 after it launched a preliminary probe into his drug crackdown, which killed many thousands of people.