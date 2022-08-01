Voiceless of Asia

News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Philippine martial law: Efforts to erase history in full swing

Attempts to discredit reports about the brutal period of martial law under the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, are met by small but persistent efforts to preserve accounts of the atrocities committed. Project Gunita — the Tagalog word for 'memory' — is a band of less than 30 young volunteers. Their mission, conceived after his son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr became president, is to digitize more archives about Marcos senior’s two-decade rule and make these more accessible on social media. The government’s Human Rights Violations Victims’ Memorial Commission — tasked with building a fitting memorial for the victims — says that no matter how much the horrors of martial law are downplayed online, the fact remains that the government has already recognized it happened.

 

