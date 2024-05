May 31, 2024

Pakistan’s Sufi festivals return with its attractions and visitors

Rhythmic drums and spirited dancing are once again bringing life to the shrines of Pakistan's saints, where festivals were long stifled by jihadist violence. As the harvest season ends and schools finish for the summer, villagers climb atop tractor trolleys, buses, and rickshaws to head to the annual celebrations at Sufi shrines dotted across the country. We observe the joy of the festival attendees who have welcomed the resumption of these events.