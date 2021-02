February 01, 2021

Pakistani students protest against oppression

More than 100 Pakistani students observed a black day on Jan. 29 as a nationwide day of action against increasing oppression. The Progressive Students’ Collective demanded the release of 41 students arrested from Jan. 26-28 for protesting against on-campus exams and an increase in fees at private universities. Students of six private universities were attacked last month by private security guards and policemen.