Church & Society

December 21, 2021

Pakistani rock band strikes note of harmony

About 400 people attended an interfaith Christmas concert at Al Qalm Girls High School in Chak (village) 11 4L, home to 350 Christian families, in Okara district of Pakistan's Punjab province. They were entertained by liberal rock band Laal, which has been performing Christmas concerts in parishes and schools free of charge for the past five years. According to Professor Taimur Rehman, a political activist and lead guitarist of Laal, the concerts aim to share seasonal joy and discourage religious extremism.