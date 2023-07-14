Church & Society

August 28, 2023

Pakistani Christians recount mob horror and life saving Muslim neighbors

Many Christians in Jaranwala were roused from their sleep by the mosque's loudspeaker — not to the usual Islamic call to prayer, but a thundering call to protest against alleged blasphemy by Christians. Instinctively, they gathered their family members and ran to the street, where fellow Christians were already spilling from their homes into narrow alleyways. Those at the receiving end had no time even to react. Blasphemy is a flashpoint issue in Pakistan, where vigilante mobs have killed people accused of insulting Islam or the Prophet Muhammad. We look at the trauma and pain of the Christians and the warmhearted safety that their Muslim neighbors gave them.