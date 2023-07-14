Church & Society

News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
August 28, 2023

Pakistani Christians recount mob horror and life saving Muslim neighbors

Many Christians in Jaranwala were roused from their sleep by the mosque's loudspeaker — not to the usual Islamic call to prayer, but a thundering call to protest against alleged blasphemy by Christians. Instinctively, they gathered their family members and ran to the street, where fellow Christians were already spilling from their homes into narrow alleyways. Those at the receiving end had no time even to react. Blasphemy is a flashpoint issue in Pakistan, where vigilante mobs have killed people accused of insulting Islam or the Prophet Muhammad. We look at the trauma and pain of the Christians and the warmhearted safety that their Muslim neighbors gave them.

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: August 25, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: August 18, 2023
Syrian informal camps are living hell

Syrian informal camps are living hell

Updated: August 14, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: August 11, 2023
Sri Lanka's civil war memories haunt survivors 40 years on

Sri Lanka’s civil war memories haunt survivors 40 years on

Updated: August 07, 2023
Destruction of Kolkata wetlands threatens millions of Indians

Destruction of Kolkata wetlands threatens millions of Indians

Updated: August 04, 2023
Indonesia's villagers fight to save their sinking homes

Indonesia’s villagers fight to save their sinking homes

Updated: July 31, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: July 28, 2023
Surviving Hell: India's burning coal fields

Surviving Hell: India’s burning coal fields

Updated: July 24, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: July 21, 2023
Cambodia's election and its diminishing democracy

Cambodia's election and its diminishing democracy

Updated: July 17, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: July 14, 2023
Latest News
Top court grants reprieve to Indian priest in 'baptism' case
August 28, 2023
Tormentors of Christians embrace Christ in India’s Kandhamal
August 28, 2023
China detains ethnic Kazakh Muslim for reciting Quran publicly
August 28, 2023
Vatican to take a call on Indian Church’s liturgy row
August 28, 2023
‘The Water Has Been Agitated’
August 28, 2023
Catholics say more work needed to realize Dr. King's dream
August 28, 2023
 
