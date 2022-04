April 04, 2022

Pakistani Christians hold business expo

More than 70 Christian companies and entrepreneurs displayed their products at the first-ever national Christian Business Expo 2022 at United Christian Hospital in Lahore. The Pak Mission Society (PMS) organized the April 2-3 event to support Christian entrepreneurs. Human rights organizations claim non-Muslim businessmen are forced to survive by hiding their identity. The PMS urges Christian entrepreneurs to hire Muslim partners where needed.