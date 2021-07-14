X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Home / Multimedia

Church & Society

August 05, 2021

Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram

The interreligious Rawadari Tehreek (movement for tolerance) has been conducting solidarity tours to Karbala Gamay Shah since 2016. Shahid P. Meraj, dean of the Anglican Cathedral Church of the Resurrection, led six pastors in an Aug. 4 delegation joined by Hindu activists to express solidarity in anticipation of Ashura, a 10-day mourning period marked annually by Shia Muslims during the holy month of Muharram. The activists chanted slogans of peace and prayed at the graves of local and Irani Shia scholars. The local Shias showered rose petals on the marchers and offered them refreshments.

Support UCA News
Support UCA News
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: August 06, 2021
Mosque dispute sparks concern in India

Mosque dispute sparks concern in India

Updated: August 04, 2021
Hong Kong residents may be banned from leaving

Hong Kong residents may be banned from leaving

Updated: August 02, 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: July 30, 2021
Will Duterte give up power?

Will Duterte give up power?

Updated: July 28, 2021
Death toll rises in Indian floods

Death toll rises in Indian floods

Updated: July 26, 2021
All the latest news from Rome
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: July 23, 2021
Pakistani Christian helps homeless at Eid

Pakistani Christian helps homeless at Eid

Updated: July 23, 2021
Vietnamese trapped in no man's land in Cambodia

Vietnamese trapped in no man's land in Cambodia

Updated: July 21, 2021
Indonesia becomes Asia's Covid epicenter

Indonesia becomes Asia's Covid epicenter

Updated: July 19, 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: July 16, 2021
Thai backlash against China's Sinovac vaccine

Thai backlash against China's Sinovac vaccine

Updated: July 14, 2021
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes
Trending Topics
Catholic news
Covid-19
India
Pope Francis
Vatican
Indonesia
Philippines
US
Myanmar
UCA News Podcast
Latest News
Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan
Aug 6, 2021
Japanese kick up a stink over Olympic incompetence
Aug 6, 2021
US hailed for blocking fishing vessel over forced labor
Aug 6, 2021
Philippine capital back in lockdown over Delta fears
Aug 6, 2021
Church seeks end to child labor in Sri Lanka
Aug 6, 2021
Bangladesh's U-turn from mass vaccination sparks criticism
Aug 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Other Angels should fall

Other Angels should fall

The climate emergency (Part 1)

The climate emergency (Part 1)

My inner experience has led me to this Love thing…

My inner experience has led me to this Love thing…

Hiroshima and Nagasaki remembered

Hiroshima and Nagasaki remembered

Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco was in Poland to investigate John Paul's former secretary

Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco was in Poland to investigate John Paul's former secretary

La Croix International - The world's premier independent Catholic daily
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.