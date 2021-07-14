Church & Society

August 05, 2021

Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram

The interreligious Rawadari Tehreek (movement for tolerance) has been conducting solidarity tours to Karbala Gamay Shah since 2016. Shahid P. Meraj, dean of the Anglican Cathedral Church of the Resurrection, led six pastors in an Aug. 4 delegation joined by Hindu activists to express solidarity in anticipation of Ashura, a 10-day mourning period marked annually by Shia Muslims during the holy month of Muharram. The activists chanted slogans of peace and prayed at the graves of local and Irani Shia scholars. The local Shias showered rose petals on the marchers and offered them refreshments.