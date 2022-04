April 11, 2022

Pakistan to elect new PM after ousting Imran Khan

Pakistan is to elect a new prime minister and government after lawmakers voted on April 9 to eject Imran Khan from office. Opposition parties secured 174 votes in the 342-member National Assembly in support of a no-confidence motion against the former cricketer. Khan was deserted by coalition partners who blame him for a crumbling economy and his failure to deliver on his campaign promises. Khan has claimed he is the victim of a US conspiracy to topple him. DW News reports in this YouTube video.