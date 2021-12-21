Social Justice

January 17, 2022

Pakistan protest over selection of minority parliamentarians

Rawadari Tehreek (Movement for Tolerance) held a two-hour protest outside the Punjab Assembly in Lahore. With the 2023 election looming, Christian political parties have started mobilizing the community to review the “symbolic representation” of minorities in reserved seats. Under the current joint electorate system, 3.63 million minority voters elect local representation in the national and provincial assemblies. Muslim political parties then select minority MPs through a proportional representation system.