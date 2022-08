August 12, 2022

Pakistan minorities reject reserved seats in legislatures

The interfaith Rawadari Tehreek (Movement for Tolerance) group staged a hunger strike outside the Punjab Provincial Assembly in Lahore on Aug 10 and 11 ahead of National Minorities Day to reject reserved seats for minority parliamentarians. They want to be able to directly elect their representatives. Religious minorities have only 33 reserved seats in provincial assemblies and four in the Senate.