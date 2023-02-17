Church & Society

News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Online abuse deepens grief of families struck by Itaewon disaster

First, they lost their children in Seoul's Halloween crowd crush. Then came a torrent of online abuse, upending their family's once-private life and making a large number of victims an internet-wide figure of mockery. In October, Lee Jong-chul's 24-year-old son was among more than 150 people killed in the disaster in the city's popular Itaewon district. Grief-stricken, he spoke to media, pleading with South Korean politicians to take action. Then, an internet mob formed: Lee and his family's personal tragedy was mocked, belittled and misrepresented online. We look at the reactions in this strange turn of events.

Procession of Mount of Olives to Jerusalem's Old City

Procession of Mount of Olives to Jerusalem's Old City

Updated: April 10, 2023
Good Friday Gospel Reflection with Father William Grimm

Good Friday Gospel Reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: April 07, 2023
Holy Thursday Gospel Reflection with Father William Grimm

Holy Thursday Gospel Reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: April 06, 2023
Sustainable rice farming helps Vietnam reduce global warming

Sustainable rice farming helps Vietnam reduce global warming

Updated: April 03, 2023
Pope of our times: 10 years of Francis' pontificate

Pope of our times: 10 years of Francis’ pontificate

Updated: March 27, 2023
The Siege of Chernihiv: The Redemptorists who stayed behind

The Siege of Chernihiv: The Redemptorists who stayed behind

Updated: March 24, 2023
Wait for 286 more years to close the global gender gaps

Wait for 286 more years to close the global gender gaps

Updated: March 17, 2023
Trapped for life twice over, Afghan women languish in marital hell

Trapped for life twice over, Afghan women languish in marital hell

Updated: March 13, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: March 03, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: February 24, 2023
Cambodian lives upended by Angkor Wat protection plan

Cambodian lives upended by Angkor Wat protection plan

Updated: February 20, 2023
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Updated: February 17, 2023
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
