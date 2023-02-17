Church & Society

April 17, 2023

Online abuse deepens grief of families struck by Itaewon disaster

First, they lost their children in Seoul's Halloween crowd crush. Then came a torrent of online abuse, upending their family's once-private life and making a large number of victims an internet-wide figure of mockery. In October, Lee Jong-chul's 24-year-old son was among more than 150 people killed in the disaster in the city's popular Itaewon district. Grief-stricken, he spoke to media, pleading with South Korean politicians to take action. Then, an internet mob formed: Lee and his family's personal tragedy was mocked, belittled and misrepresented online. We look at the reactions in this strange turn of events.