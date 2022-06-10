July 18, 2022

North Pakistan faces melting glaciers

Pakistan is home to more than 220 million people but it is responsible for less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Yet it remains highly vulnerable to climate change impacts, dependent on climate-sensitive sectors such as agriculture and natural resources. North Pakistan is waking up to the reality of climate change as rising global temperatures linked to it are causing glaciers to rapidly melt, creating thousands of glacial lakes. Pakistan is home to more than 7,000 glaciers, more than anywhere else on Earth except the poles.