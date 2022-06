June 03, 2022

No place on earth for Rohingya migrants

More Rohingya migrants are trying to escape from detention centers in Malaysia because of their poor living conditions. Malaysia is a key destination for Rohingya fleeing persecution in Myanmar. Enduring great hardships and harrowing, months-long sea journeys, they take refuge in different places. More than 100,000 Rohingya work illegally in construction and other low-paid jobs in Malaysia.