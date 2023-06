June 07, 2023

Nepal commemorates 70 years of conquering Mount Everest

When Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay first climbed Everest 70 years ago they paved the way for thousands of foreigners to try to follow in their footsteps, a mountaineering and trekking boom that has transformed the livelihoods of the Sherpa and other communities living in the shadow of the Himalayas. Today we look at the trailblazers who stepped on to glory for their countries and paved way towards a better life for the thousands of people living at the foot of Mount Everest.