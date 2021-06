June 28, 2021

Myanmar journalists seek refuge in Thailand

Some Myanmar journalists are escaping military oppression by fleeing to neighboring Thailand, which is known for sheltering journalists from across the border. But with Thailand now under a military-dominated government, some say they do not feel safe hiding there. Three journalists from the Democratic Voice of Burma were quickly sentenced and deported after being arrested in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai recently. Al Jazeera reports in this YouTube video.