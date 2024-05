May 17, 2024

Murdered Philippine activist’s family continues fight for justice after 13 years

When Philippine environmental activist and radio host Gerry Ortega was shot dead on the tropical island of Palawan, his family and friends believed there was enough damning evidence to convict the alleged mastermind. But more than 13 years later, the man accused of ordering the hit, former provincial governor Joel Reyes, is in hiding, while his brother, also implicated, is a mayor. We look at the Ortega family’s struggle which is solely aimed at obtaining justice for the deceased activist.