October 17, 2022

Mourners mark 20 years since Bali bombings

Mourners visit the Bali bombings memorial site in Kuta on the 20th anniversary of the deadly blasts which killed 202 people, including 88 Australians. The last surviving bomber in the Bali blasts that killed more than 200 people two decades ago expressed regret for the deadliest terror attack South East Asia. But the victims refuse to accept his remorse.